'Lata Mangeshkar No Longer On Ventilator, Responding To Treatment': Maharashtra Minister

Lata Mangeskar continues to recover after being hospitalised for COVID-19 earlier this month. The legendary singer is under treatment for close to three weeks now. As per the latest update from the doctors, she is responding to treatment well. She has also been taken off ventilator support.

The latest update on Lata Mangeshkar's health was shared by Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope. The politician said that he had spoken with Dr Pratit Samdani, whose team of doctors was treating the Bharat Ratna recipient.

The senior doctor informed that Lata Mangeshkar was 'better now' and that ventilator support was no longer needed for the legendary singer. Tope added that oxygen was being administered to Lata Mangeshkar, but overall she was recovering well.

I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment: Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/qOSP2H9OLl — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

'Let's pray for Lata didi's speedy recovery': Smriti Irani

A day ago, it was reported that Lata Mangeshkar was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Previously, another politician who had reacted to Lata Mangeshkar's health was Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani. She had shared a statement from Lata Mangeshkar's family urging all to not 'spread rumours' around her health. They urged all to pray for her health and hoped that she would return home soon.

Request from Lata Didi’s family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/1HQlULjV8j — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 22, 2022

A statement was then posted from Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter handle, sharing an update from the doctor, that she was recovering well.

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop.



Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital.



Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU.



We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised for COVID-19

Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised on January 11 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. At that time, her niece Rachna had said, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."

Meanwhile, the cases in Mumbai, where most of the film industry stars live, have been on the decline. After the high of 20,000 cases at the start of the year, the number of cases on Saturday stood at 1,411 on Saturday.

While numerous stars of the film industry were announcing COVID-19 diagnosis at that time, a lesser number of celebrities are contracting the virus now. The latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 was Kajol.