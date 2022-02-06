Lata Mangeshkar No More: Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Bollywood Stars Pour In Tributes

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6. The veteran singer was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai but there were no signs of improvement in her health, and her condition deteriorated. The singer lost her battle to COVID-19 after undergoing multiple days of treatment.

Her passing away came as a shock for the entire nation. Her fans and several people from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles and are paying their tribute to the departed soul.

Bhumi Pednekar pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of the legendary singer, Bhumi penned an emotional caption. She wrote, "A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am. My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar"

Ranveer Singh mourns the demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of the veteran singer. He captioned the picture with a broken heart emoji. Take a look:

Kajal Aggarwal offers condolences

Actress Kajal Aggarwal took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "India has lost its nightingale! You will be terribly missed but your legacy will live forever Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar #immortal #legend"

Shahid Kapoor expressed his grief on the demise

Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP."

Anil Kapoor expresses his sadness as Lata Mangeshkar is no more

Actor Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness"

Arjun Rampal offers heartfelt condolences

Actor Arjun Rampal took to his Twitter handle and wrote "A legend an icon, how blessed and fortunate we have all been to have witnessed and heard our dear nightingale Lataji, you will always live in our hearts you touched. My heartfelt condolences to the Mangeshkar family. RIP Lataji. Om Shanti."

Dia Mirza pays tribute to the legendary singer

Dia Mirza shared a throwback picture and penned an emotional caption. The former beauty queen wrote, "Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna. Rest In Glory. Om Shanti."

Ajay Devgn calls legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar 'an icon forever'

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family."

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Jackie Shroff shared a picture in which he was seen holding the best of Lata Mangeshkar's collection. Sharing the photo, he captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

Sara Ali Khan pays tribute

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a black and white picture of the veteran singer captioned with broken heart emojis.

Image: PTI