Honouring legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Centre has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Union Home Ministry stated that the national flags across govt offices will be at half mast for two days. The veteran singer will also be accorded a state funeral this evening at Shivaji Park. Mangeshkar (92) passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failure while undergoing COVID treatment.

2-day national mourning for Lata Didi

Lata Didi no more

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was one of the last persons to see the veteran singer on Sunday morning.

Mangeshkar's family informed that the veteran singer's body will be kept at her Peddar Road residence from 12 noon to 3 PM and will later be shifted to Shivaji Park. People can pay respects to the singer from 4 PM -6 PM. Her cremation will take place at 6:30 PM according to state protocol, presided by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Her death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, V Muraleedharan, Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Joshi, S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju etc. Other leaders like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, Sachin Pilot etc too mourned the star's demise. Mangeshkar has been in and out of the hospital during COVID pandemic for various health issues.

About Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. Fondly called as the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi', the singer has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.

Lata 'Didi' as she is widely known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France has also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all are accomplished singers and musicians.