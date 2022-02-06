Lata Mangeshkar No More: Col JK Singh (Retd) Pays Poetic Tribute To India's Nightingale

As the entire nation mourned the unfortunate demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Colonel JK Singh (Retd) paid a heartfelt poetic tribute to the legendary singer who breathed her last in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. He dedicated a few poetic verses to the singer who ruled the hearts of not just Indians but the entire world's.

Col JK Singh (Retd) said, "February 6, 2022, is a black day in the calendar as the legendary singer walks her last journey in Mumbai".

He also mentioned that the last song sung by Lata Mangeshkar was Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, a tribute to the Indian Army and nation that was released on March 30, 2019.

Recalling the singer's respect towards the soldiers of the Indian defence force, COl JK Singh said, "When the country witnessed Uri attack where many soldiers lost their lives, Lata Mangeshkar refused to celebrate her birthday that year and further requested all her fans to donate money for the families who lost their loved ones".

He added that the time when Lata Mangeshkar moved Jawaharlal Nehru to tears with 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' still makes everyone emotional. She sang in memory of the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the war against China in 1962.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She belonged to a musical family as her father was a well-known Marathi musician and theatre artist. Her father was her first tutor and she then appeared as a child artiste in several of his plays.

Song titled “Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu” for the Marathi feature Gajaabhaau which had released in 1943 was Lata Mangeshkar's first Hindi recorded song. Later, she collaborated with some of the most popular names of the Hindi music industry, including Anil Biswas, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, and SD Burman.

She has recorded songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and some of the other regional languages too. She has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld)