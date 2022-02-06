Lata Mangeshkar No More: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Homage To 'Goddess Of Indian Music'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92. Following her demise, former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis paid emotional tribute to the veteran singer. Calling her the ‘Goddess of Indian Music’, Fadnavis said that it was a personal loss for him and extended his condolences to the Mangeshkar family and her fans.

Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday shared a long note in respect of late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Paying his tribute to the singer, he said that ‘India has lost the soul of Indian Music’ with her demise. Fadnavis, who had earlier visited her at the hospital after her health deteriorated said that he was deeply affected by the loss.

“By the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Didi Mangeshkar, India not only has lost a voice, but the soul of Indian Music,” Fadnavis wrote in a long note shared on his official Twitter handle. “God took back its beautiful gift to all of us. We lost the Goddess of Indian Music. Hard to believe she’s not with us. We have lost an integral part of our life,” Fadnavis wrote.

Devendra Fadnavis recalls meeting Lata Mangeshkar

Remembering the veteran singer for her contributions to the country, Fadnavis said, “Lata Didi’s thousands of songs, gave life to many and fulfilled many dreams. We grew up listening to her patriotic songs. I also admire her immense contribution in spreading thoughts of Swatantraveer Sawarkar Ji. Heading the patriotic Mangeshkar family, LataDidi was hope for many!” he tweeted.

Fadnavis further recalled his memories with the singer and called her to demise a personal loss for him. “I am fortunate to have met Lata Didi in many programs & to seek her blessings.. every time, with a smile & care, she asked me ‘कसा आहेस देवेंद्र? (How are you Devendra?)’. When we didn’t happen to meet, she used to call me to enquire about my well-being just like an elder sister. Her demise is my huge personal loss too,” he said.

Fadnavis also shared his condolences to the Mangeshkar family as well as all her fans. “My humble heartfelt tributes to the legendary Didi. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family, people of India & all her admirers across the globe. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. Fadnavis had paid a visit to the veteran singer at the hospital on Saturday and in a media, interaction shared that he was praying for her speedy recovery.

Lata Mangeshkar's last days

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, after she contracted the COVID-19 virus. Fans and celebrities of the film fraternity had been praying for the recovery of 'Nightingale of India'. Also, since her hospitalisation, many celebrities and ministers visited her at the hsopital.

