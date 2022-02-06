Lata Mangeshkar No More: Karnataka CM Bommai Pays Tribute To 'voice Of Saraswati'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday paid his tributes to Bharta Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 on February 6. Speaking to Republic Media Network, he said that Mangeshkar always inspired the nation and everyone whenever the country was in need.

"Our entire generation has grown (up) listening to her every day. She has the voice of Saraswati..it is only the patent of the creator," Bommai said. "At every occasion whenever country needed, she was present to inspire the entire country and remind the country that united we (can) face anything and everything. Her love for the jawans is immemorial and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' continues to inspire the country even today."

Earlier in the day, Bommai mourned the death of Lata Didi and said that the 'Cuckoo of India has stopped singing today'. "It is the saddest moment for all of us that the Cuckoo of India has stopped singing today. The entire nation is mourning," he said.

The Chief Minister said the doyen of Indian music had sung some Kannada songs which were popular. He added that so long as there is music on Earth, Lata Mangeshkar will rule the hearts of music lovers and her name will remain alive.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis. The news about Lata Didi's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

As millions mourned her demise, tributes for one of the greatest ever singers the world has known came pouring in with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a heartbroken nation in remembering her.

"Lata-Ji's demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-Ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President said.

Prime Minister Modi said he was anguished beyond words. "The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he said in a tweet.