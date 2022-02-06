Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. The Nightingale of India had been in and out of the hospital during the COVID pandemic for various health issues. The singer lost her battle to COVID-19 after undergoing multiple days of treatment. Several actors from the film fraternity are offering their condolences to the late singer, joining the list is actress Priyanka Chopra who mourned the death of the singer.

Actress Priyanka Chopra expressed her grief on the news

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the legendary singer, she further wrote "Music will never stop. Om Shanti Lata Ji" Here take a look-

More about the late singer

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. She comes from a family of gifted musicians and singers and she has sung for more than 1,000 films in as many as 36 languages. Fondly called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi', the singer has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.She was the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades.

Image: ANI/PTI