Lata Mangeshkar No More: Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar & Other Union Ministers Pay Tribute

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92 earlier on Sunday, February 6. The singer, who was also known as the 'Nightingale of India', has left the entire country devastated.

Lata Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and pneumonia over the past three weeks. The Bharat Ratna awardee's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. As the news has left the entire country saddened, several Union Ministers paid their heartfelt tribute to the singer.

Home Minister Amit Shah deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister of India, shared a picture with Lata Mangeshkar and penned how he was lucky to receive love and blessings from the legendary singer. He wrote, "I consider myself fortunate to have received Lata didi's affection and blessings from time to time. With her incomparable patriotism, sweet speech and gentleness, she will always be among us. I express my condolences to her family and countless fans. peace."

मैं खुद को सौभाग्यशाली समझता हूँ कि समय-समय पर मुझे लता दीदी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहा। अपने अतुलनीय देशप्रेम, मधुर वाणी और सौम्यता से वो सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगी। उनके परिजनों व असंख्य प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति pic.twitter.com/52fy46tOmE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2022

Union Ministers pay heartfelt tribute as Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid a visit to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai some time before the legendary singer passed away. Paying his tribute to the singer, Nitin Gadkari wrote, "The country's pride and music world's Shirmor Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise is very sad. My heartfelt tribute to the holy soul. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the country. She was always an inspiration to all the music seekers."

देश की शान और संगीत जगत की शिरमोर स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन बहुत ही दुखद है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनका जाना देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे सभी संगीत साधकों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणा थी। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India, wrote, "The voice of India has been lost with the death of 'Swar Kokila' Lata Mangeshkar ji. Lata ji practiced vows and suras throughout her life. The songs sung by him have been heard and sung by many generations of India. Her passing away is a great loss to the art and culture world of the country. My condolences to her family and fans."

‘स्वर कोकिला’ लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से भारत की आवाज़ खो गई है। लताजी ने आजीवन स्वर और सुर की साधना की। उनके गाये हुए गीतों को भारत की कई पीढ़ियों को सुना और गुनगुनाया है। उनका निधन देश की कला और संस्कृति जगत की बहुत बड़ी क्षति है।उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 6, 2022

Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, also paid his tribute to the legendary singer. In his tweet, he wrote, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji gave new heights to music with her rich vocals. Breaking the barrier of language, the songs sung by her reached every part of the world. Her death is an irreparable loss to the entire nation. May God give peace to the departed soul. Condolences to the family and fans."

"भारत रत्न" लता मंगेशकर जी ने अपने समृद्ध स्वरों से संगीत को नई ऊंचाइयां दी। भाषा के बंधन को तोड़ उनके गाए गीत विश्व के प्रत्येक हिस्से तक पहुंचे। उनका निधन सम्पूर्ण राष्ट्र के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदनाएं। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 6, 2022

External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S. Jaishankar penned how the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar was the end of an era. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. She was the voice of the country ever since I can remember. This is truly the end of an era."

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. She was the voice of the country ever since I can remember. This is truly the end of an era. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 6, 2022

BJP national president JP Nadda penned how Lata Mangeshkar resided in every music lover's heart. In his tribute, he wrote, "The demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji, who resides in the heart of every music lover, is heartbreaking. It is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. May God place the departed soul at her feet. Condolences to the family members of Lata didi and crores of fans spread across the globe. Peace."

हर संगीत प्रेमी के हृदय में निवास करने वाली स्वरकोकिला, भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन हृदय विदारक है।यह संपूर्ण कला जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।

ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने चरणों मे स्थान दें। लता दीदी के परिजनों और विश्वभर में फैले करोड़ों प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदनाएं। ॐ शांति — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 6, 2022

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, penned a note for the late singer. In his tweet, he wrote, "The death of legendary singer Swara Kokila Lata Didi is an irreparable loss to the entire world music world. This has deeply hurt us all. She earned a place in the public's heart not only with her voice but also with her patriotic thoughts."

महान गायिका स्वर कोकिला लता दीदी का देहावसान समूचे विश्व संगीत जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। इससे हम सबको गहरा आघात पहुंचा है।



उन्होंने अपने सुरों से ही नहीं देशभक्तिपूर्ण विचारों से भी जनमानस में अद्वितीय स्थान अर्जित किया। pic.twitter.com/rMsQ53dBk4 — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) February 6, 2022

