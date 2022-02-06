Lata Mangeshkar No More: State Funeral To Be Accorded Later Today To 'Queen Of Melody'

In a deeply saddening development, Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Saturday morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92. As India mourns the demise of the veteran singer, her doctor Dr Pratit Samdani informed that the singer died due to multi-organ failure.

Addressing reporters outside Breach Candy Hospital, he said that the 'Queen of Melody' passed away after 28 days of hospitalization while undergoing COVID treatment.

Following the demise, sources have informed that the government has announced two-day national mourning in respect of Lata Mangeshkar.

The national flag will fly at half-mast and a state funeral will be given to the decorated singer. According to information received, Lata Mangeshkar's body will be taken to her Peddar Road residence at Prabhu Kunj for final rites at 12:30 PM. The vehicle carrying her will leave the Breach Candy Hospital at around 12:15 PM.

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral to be held at Shivaji Park

The late singer's body will be kept to pay respects at her residence and at 3:30 PM, her last journey will be at Shivaji Park cremation ground in Mumbai. The state funeral will be held there from 4 PM to 6 PM. The funeral will follow state protocol as confirmed by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Lata Mangeshkar passes away aged 92

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, after she contracted the COVID-19 virus. Dr Samdani had been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health. Fans and celebrities of the film fraternity werebeen praying for the Luka Chuppi artist's health since her hospitalisation and many celebrities and ministers visited her at the hospital. She has now passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

About Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. Fondly called as the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi' has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.

Lata 'Didi' as she is fondly known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Mangeshkar was survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all accomplished singers and musicians.

