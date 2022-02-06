Lata Mangeshkar No More: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Mourns Loss Of 'virtuous Soul'

Legendary Bollywood singer and Bharat Ratha recipient Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was 92 years old. The news has left the country devastated as it mourns the loss of its 'Queen of Melody'.

Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where Lata Mangeshkar was admitted for the past 28 days, confirmed that the singer had died due to multiorgan failure after COVID-19 diagnosis.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that Lata Mangeshkar's demise is the end of an era. Paying his last visit to the singer at the hospital, he said that Lata Mangeshkar will always remain an inspiration for the country.

"After reaching Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, had the last darshan of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji. Condolences to her family. Lata didi will always remain an inspiration for all of us. May God grant peace to the virtuous soul, peace," the Minister said in a tweet.

Addressing media persons outside the hospital, Gadkari, who was close to Lata Mangeshkar, said that her passing away is a huge loss for the country and the music industry.

"The demise of Lata Mangeshkar is a huge loss for the nation. Her music will be remembered for many generations. I pray that her soul rests in peace," he said.

About Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. Fondly called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi' has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.

Lata 'Didi' as she is fondly known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Lata Mangeshkar was survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all accomplished singers and musicians.