Lata Mangeshkar No More: Usha Uthup Mourns Demise, Says 'Her Voice Will Never Ever Die'

Legendary Bollywood Singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at 8:12 a.m. Bollywood Singer Usha Uthup has expressed grief over the death of Mangeshkar.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Uthup called the death of the legendary singer "devastating news" for the music fraternity and added that it was a "tough day". She insisted that it is "impossible" to believe that she is no more. Usha Uthup further said, "Her voice will never ever die, will never go from us."

'Truly the voice of India': Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup mentioned that the legendary singer's work is "so great" and there is not a single generation that does not know about her and her voice. She further insisted that in every reality show, female contestants try to sing like Lata Mangeshkar. Usha Uthup said that Mangeshkar is "truly the voice of India".

Remembering the veteran singer, Usha Uthup said that Lata Mangeshkar has been the inspiration for her generation, a generation before her and after her as well.

'Didi we will miss you': Usha Uthup

Speaking to Republic Media Network over a phone call, Ushu Uthup called herself "blessed" to have closely worked with Lata Mangeshkar. Uthup insisted that Mangeshkar has been across all the generations, from Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Hema Malini to Kajol.

Recalling the time when Usha Uthup sang at Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, Uthup said, "Lata Didi we can never forget how you gave me a chance or rather I got a chance to sing at your 75th birthday and I will never forget how you blessed me and came up to the stage as I ran down to her."

Uthup said that Lata Mangeshkar congratulated her for singing two of her songs, Bindiya Chamkegi and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye. Ushu Uthup said, "Didi we will miss you like anything. Love you."

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Lata Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for more than 28 days in Breach Candy Hospital and died due to multi-organ failure on Sunday, February 6, Dr Pratit Samdani announced in the morning, ANI reported.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on Saturday after her health turned critical. Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. Fondly called as the 'Queen of Melody', some of Lata Didi's popular songs are Meri Aawaz Hi Pehchan hai, Lag Jaa Gale, Mera Saaya Saath Hoga, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Bindiya Chamkegi, and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

