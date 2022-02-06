While the nation mourns the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Dharmendra has also expressed his grief and paid tributes to her. India's 'Queen of melody', Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday passed away at the age of 92 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra who was speaking exclusively to Republic on the same got emotional over Mangeshkar's demise and said that the situation is very "painful and upsetting" for him.

"I spoke to her a few days back and also was in contact with the hospital regarding her health condition while the doctors assured me about her recovery. Lata Ji with whom I have shared a very close and warm relationship always used to support and motivate me in every situation. But now it is very painful and I am very upset. It is very difficult for me to figure out whether I should visit the hospital or go to her house", he said.

Further paying his tribute to the late singer, he prayed for her soul to rest in peace and further give strength to her family during this difficult time.

Notably, Lata Mangeshkar who was very fond of both actor Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini shared a very cordial and special relationship with the family and has worked on several films with the veteran actor.

Apart from Dharmendra, several celebrities, ministers, and, famous personalities have come forward paying their tributes to the late singer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed condolences saying that her passing away will leave an unfulfilled void in the nation. Also, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and many others grieved over her demise.

Also, as the shock wave engulfs the Indian film industry, celebrities including actor Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, singer Vishal Dadlani, and many others expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who was undergoing treatment after diagnosing with COVID-19 and pneumonia at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai passed away on Sunday. After being treated for almost a month, she breathed her last on Sunday morning at 8:12 AM after her condition continued to remain critical since Saturday, inform Dr Pratit Sambani, who was treating her at the hospital.

Releasing an official statement on her death, Dr Samdani stated that Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure after being hospitalized for more than 28 days post-COVID-19.

Image: Instagram/@Dharmendra/PTI