Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Here Are Soulful Patriotic Songs Sung By The Legendary Singer

Legendary singer and the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022. The singer was battling COVID-19 and pneumonia for the past three weeks and was hospitalised when her health deteriorated. She was put on a ventilator after her health turned critical. The Bharat Ratna awardee's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar saw India fight for its freedom and then develop over the decades. She began her career at an early age and gave her voice to hundreds of melodies. Here are some of her patriotic songs loved by all.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon is one of the most beloved patriotic songs of the late legendary singer. The song was a tribute to the soldiers who died during the Indo-China war in 1962. The heart-wrenching melody even brought tears to the eyes of then Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Jo Samar Mein Ho Gaye Amar

The 1971 song Jo Samar Mein Ho Gaye Amar is another patriotic number by the Nightingale of India. The slow song is another tribute to the Indian soldiers by the singer, who gave away their lives to protect the nation. It is a prayer song in the voice of the legendary singer.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola from the 1965 film Shaheed is an energetic song that resides in every Indian's heart. The deeply emotional melody was sung by Mukesh Mahendra Kapoor and Lata Mangeshkar. It is still one of the most favourite songs of the country.

Vande Mataram

The AR Rahman composition has the heart of the entire country. The song was released in 1997 as a part of the composer's studio album. It is a powerful tribute to the motherland and Lata Mangeshkar's melodious voice is enough to bring goosebumps to every nation lover.

Aisa Desh Hai Mera

The emotional melody Aisa Desh Hai Mera from Veer Zara is a much-beloved song. The film tells the story of two lovers from India and Pakistan, who refuse to give up on their love despite the national boundaries. Lata Mangeshkar's voice in this song adds to the beauty of the film.

Image: PTI