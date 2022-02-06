Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Remembering The Nightingale Of India's Last Song

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, 6th February. The veteran singer was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai but there were no signs of improvement in her health and her health condition deteriorated. The singer lost her battle to COVID-19 after undergoing multiple days of treatment. Her death came as a huge shock for his friends and family. Her fans and several people from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles and are paying their tribute to the departed soul.

She was often referred to as the 'Nightingale of India' and has lent her voice to a number of songs for many decades. The late singer has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world. Remembering the legendary artist let us revisit her last song.

Lata Mangeshkar's last song

From classical to cabaret, Hindi to Assamese, the legendary singer's talent transcended boundaries and languages as her calibre in singing knew no bounds. The singer has reportedly lent her voice for over a thousand songs, across 36 languages. She recorded her last song 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki' composed by Mayuresh Pai, as a tribute to the Indian Army and nation. It was released on 30 March 2019. But her last full album was from Veer-Zaara in 2004. In the film, Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to songs like Tere Liye, Aisa Des Hai Mera, Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hain Kahaan, Hum To Bhai Jaise Hain, Do Pal among many others.

Lata Mangeshkar's unreleased songs

In September 2021, celebrated filmmaker and composer, Vishal Bhardwaj, treated fans by releasing an unreleased track titled, Theek Nahi Lagta. Recorded in the 90s, the song was written by Gulzar and later got shelved. He shared the song on his social media and penned a heartfelt caption. Here take a look-

Image: PTI