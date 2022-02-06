Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Tributes For Legendary Singer Pour In From Around The World

As the nation mourns over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. People from around the world have paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6, in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital after having tested positive with COVID-19 and had been undergoing treatment for the past few weeks.

Israel Embassy 'saddened' to hear late singer's demise

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Israel Embassy in India said that they were "saddened" to hear about the death of "Nightingale of India", Lata Mangeshkar. The Embassy further insisted that the singer's contribution to music and her voice will "always be remembered." The Israel Embassy in India further added, "We join the people of India in mourning. May her memory be a blessing."

We are saddened to hear about the demise of the Nightingale of India, #LataMangeshkar Ji. Her contribution to music and her voice will always be remembered.



We join the people of India in mourning. May her memory be a blessing.

ॐ शांति 🙏 — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) February 6, 2022

Tributes pour in from across the world

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences on the demise of the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. Remembering her "unparalleled contribution to music", the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the tweet said that the singer will continue to live in the hearts of Indians and all the people in the subcontinent and the world. Bangladesh Foreign Ministry further added, "Our prayers are for eternal peace of her departed soul."

Deepest condolences on demise of Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer, who will continue to live in the hearts of the people of India and also those in the subcontinent and world for her unparalleled contribution to music. Our prayers are for eternal peace of her departed soul. pic.twitter.com/8fgGMEQIds — Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh (@BDMOFA) February 6, 2022

The British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai paid tribute to the veteran singer and expressed sadness over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to their official Twitter handle, British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai said, "Your melodies will forever remain with music lovers across generations." Reacting to the post, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India recalled his meeting with Mangeshkar. Alex Ellis mentioned that he met the singer during the World Cup final of 1983.

My only connection with this great singer was that we once attended the same cricket match.



It was a good one; the World Cup final of 1983. https://t.co/fIulXoR8mZ — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) February 6, 2022

The United States Embassy in India paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, also called as 'nightingale of India.' The US Embassy in India said that the 'history' will mark the contribution of the legendary singer to "India's music in golden words." The US Embassy in India also shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar on their Twitter handle.

We join India in paying tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed today at the age of 92. History will mark her contribution to India’s music in golden words. #LataMangeshkar #LataDidi pic.twitter.com/4cPLdVhxhy — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) February 6, 2022

Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, stated that the megastar “ruled the world of music”. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Pakistan Minister called Lata Mangeshkar a “melodious uncrowned queen of music”. He added, "Her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come."

A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come #RIPLataMangeshker — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 6, 2022

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India expressed condolences over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Emmanuel Lenain called the veteran singer "an institution in herself". Recalling the honour of France to the singer for her contribution to music, Lenain said, "She was conferred Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ in France in recognition of her incomparable singing career."

Deeply saddened by the demise of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar.

An institution in herself, she was conferred Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ 🇫🇷 in recognition of her incomparable singing career.

Our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones and fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/JA9tCbXxO2 — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) February 6, 2022

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh expressed 'deepest condolences' over the death of Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to the official Twitter handle, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh called the veteran singer "a true stalwart of music" and added that her voice mesmerised the countless lives across South Asia. In the tweet, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said, "The 'Nightingale of India' will continue to live on in our hearts & her melodies."

@ihcdhaka express deepest condolences on passing away of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar. A true stalwart of music, her soul-stirring voice mesmerized audiences touched countless lives across South Asia. The 'Nightingale of 🇮🇳' will continue to live on in our hearts & her melodies. https://t.co/xapCs6uEnE pic.twitter.com/a1GiSK2U4f — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) February 6, 2022

The High Commission of India in Malaysia paid a "sincere tribute" to the legendary singer. In the tweet, the Indian High Commission in Malaysia called her "The Nightingale of India." The Indian Embassy in Iraq paid a heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar. Remembering the singer for her contribution to the music industry, India in Iraq said that the singer has ruled over the heart of millions of music lovers and added that her "golden voice will live on forever."

A heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji, who ruled over the hearts of millions of music lovers for generations. Her music and golden voice will live on forever!#LataMangeshkar@PMOIndia@MEAIndia@MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/V4ollMiHgR — India In Iraq (@EI_Baghdad) February 6, 2022

(Image: PTI)