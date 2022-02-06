Lata Mangeshkar Regarded As 'Goddess Saraswati Manifestation' By Pyarelal Of Composer Duo

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today, February 6, has worked with almost everyone in her career, from Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi to Sonu Nigam. Today, on her demise, every Indian mourns one of the country's greatest losses and a huge number of fans and followers have gathered at Shivaji Park to pay their tribute to the legendary singer. The music composer duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal, who have worked with Lata Mangeshkar on many occasions earlier stated that 'Lataji is a manifestation of Goddess Saraswati'. Ironically, Lata Mangeshkar passed away just a day after Saraswati Puja, which was celebrated on February 5.

Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Lata Mangeshkar have worked together on a number of legendary songs like Ye Samaa Samaa Hai Pyar Ka, Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Angan Hoga, and Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai. The music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal and 'Queen of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar dominated the music industry for decades. They have worked together on around 700 songs together, which is one of the highest numbers of songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar under any music director.

'Lataji has substantially eased the journey up to the pedestal'

In an old interview, Pyarelal of the duo stated that they believe that she is a manifestation of Goddess Saraswati. He further said that Lataji has substantially eased the journey up to the pedestal on which Lakshmikant and Pyarelal are put today. Pyarelal also stated that they have been doing music for 54 years and have written tunes for over 600 films.

The demise of Lataji has left the entire music and film industry speechless. Lyricist Santosh Anand, who wrote the song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma was seen crying as he remembered the singer. He stated that Lataji was the greatest, and prayed to God for her soul to rest in peace. Santosh Anand has written a number of songs, including Main Na Bhuloonga, Megha Re Megha, Tera Saath Hai To, and many others.

Maha govt declares public holiday on Monday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's demise

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on Monday to mourn the death of the legendary vocalist. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey took to Twitter and announced that on Monday, February 7, 2022, the state government has declared a public holiday in the state to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The Centre has also declared a two-day national mourning period.

Image: Twitter/@chintskap, PTI