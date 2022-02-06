The nation is saddened by the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on February 6 at 8:12 am. She was admitted to the hospital after she was infected with COVID-19. Fondly called the 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar has given voice to thousands of songs in her music career. The music icon received the country's highest honour Bharat Ratna and numerous other awards for her contribution to the music industry. While the country has come together in grieving one of its greatest losses, let us look back when Lata Mangeshkar shared details regarding her meeting with legendary Pakistani singer Noor Jehan.

Lata Mangeshkar's meeting with Noor Jehan

Revisiting moments when Lata Mangeshkar recalled her meeting with singer Noor Jehan while speaking to writer and filmmaker Nasreen Munni Kabeer about the book 'In Her Own Voice', Mangeshkar mentioned that she met Noor Jehan on the set of Badi Maa. Lata Mangeshkar added that Master Vinay introduced her to the Pakistani singer and told her to sing in front of her. The singer sang the raga Jaijaiwanti and Noor Jehan then asked her to sing a movie song. She sang Jeevan Hai Bekaar Bina Tumhaare from the film Wapas and upon hearing her song, Noor Jehan liked her voice and told her to practise and insisted that she will become a "very good singer someday." Mangeshkar further informed that while she sang the song, she remembered the words of her father who had told her to ''consider yourself a guru when you sing in front of your guru.'' The singer added that she sang in front of Noor Jehan keeping her father's advice in mind.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital hospital and died due to multiple organ failure on Sunday, February 6 after more than 28 days of treatment. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on ventilator on Saturday after her health condition deteriorated. Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest of the other Mangeshkar siblings, sisters Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. The Central government has announced two-day national mourning as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna awardee, ANI reported. The Maharashtra government has announced that the legendary singer will be accorded a state funeral. The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The state government has declared a public holiday in the state on Monday, February 7, 2022, to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 6, 2022

