Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Academy To Be Built In Mumbai In Memory Of Bharat Ratna Awardee

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that a music academy will be built in Mumbai in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. According to sources, Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Academy will be built in Kalina Campus of Mumbai University.

The Nightingale of India passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling COVID-19 for weeks. On Sunday, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier on the same day, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer. The state government also announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of the legendary playback singer.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced that a music academy and a museum will be built in Indore. He made the announcement after planting saplings in Mangeshkar's memory in Bhopal. He said, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore and had a deep connection with Madhya Pradesh. A music academy will be set up in the name of Lata Mangeshkar, where children will get education of music. A museum will also be built where all the songs of Lata didi will be available,” he said. “Her statue will also be installed in Indore and Lata Mangeshkar Award will be given every year on her birthday."