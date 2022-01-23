Lata Mangeshkar Showing 'signs Of Improvement,' Doctors Ask People To Pray For The Singer

Lata Mangeshkar's health is showing signs of improvement as her treatment following COVID-19 diagnosis continues. However, the legendary singer is still admitted in the ICU. Her hospitalisation has completed close to two weeks now,

The team of doctors are hopeful for a speedy recovery for the legend. They have urged all to pray for her health.

Latest statement on Lata Mangeshkar's health after COVID-19 diagnosis

"Lata Didi is showing continue signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. "We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home," read the latest statement on her health.

The doctor, under whose supervision the treatment is underway, Dr Pratit Samdani, stated that she continued to be under observation in the ICU. He urged her fans around the world to pray for her health, as per ANI.

A day before, Lata Mangeshkar's Twitter handle posted the first message since the Bharat Ratna was hospitalised. In the message, which might have been posted by her family, they made a 'heartfelt request' to stop the 'disturbing speculation'.

They also shared an update from the doctor that she was showing signs of positive improvement.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 11.

Union Minister Smriti Irani was among those who shared the family statement on Lata Mangeshkar's health. The former actor urged all to not 'spread rumours' and added that she was responding to the treatment well. The politician hoped that the Lag Jaa Gale artist returns home soon, and urged all to pray for her.

COVID affects celebrities of Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Milind Soman were some of the celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the ongoing third wave of the pandemic. Most of them have already recovered. Some of the stars of the South film industries, like Mammootty and son Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi are currently undergoing home quarantine after being diagnosed with the infection.

However, in an unfortunate incident, TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's father passed away of COVID-19 recently.

Many celebrities are also taking the booster dose to earn immunity from the virus. Dharmendra and Shahid Kapoor were some of the names who took the vaccination.