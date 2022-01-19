Lata Mangeshkar Still In ICU, Informs Doctor; Fans Pray For Her Recovery

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's doctor at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday shared a health update on the veteran singer confirming that she is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Earlier, the doctors confirmed that the singer's condition was 'same as before' and no one was allowed to meet her. Additionally, a spokesperson of the veteran singer rubbished the reports suggesting that her health was deteriorating by confirming that she was 'stable'.

Lata Mangeshkar 'still in ICU'

As per a report from ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata Mangeshkar at the Breach Candy Hospital told the outlet that the singer was still in ICU. He also said that the doctors are 'tyring their best' to ensure that the singer recovers soon. The tweet from ANI read, ''Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery: Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital''

#UPDATE | Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery: Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital https://t.co/0XqH2nZT22 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

Netizens were quick to send love and support to the veteran singer to wish her a speedy recovery. One netizen wrote, ''Praying for her recovery. Thanks, doctors for taking the best care of her and everyone else in such tough situations,'' while another tweet read, ''Praying for speedy recovery''

More on Lata Mangeshkar's health update

For the unversed, the 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was subsequently hospitalized on January 9. Her niece Rachna shared the news and explained that she was kept in ICU for 'precautionary reasons considering her age'. As per a report from PTI, Mangeskar's spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer said in a statement, ''Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,''

She further added, ''It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home''

