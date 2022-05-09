Lata Mangeshkar To Be Honoured With A Crossroad In Ayodhya In Her Name

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been among the legendary singers in the entertainment industry, passed away three months ago due to multiple organ dysfunction syndromes on 6 February 2022. She was undergoing 28 days of constant treatment for pneumonia and COVID-19.

As the music maestro received heartfelt tributes from her fans and admirers, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath recently announced that the government will be contracting a new crossroad in Ayodhya in the memory of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

According to ANI, it was recently revealed that in remembrance of Lata Mangeshkar, a new crossroad is slated to be built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in her name. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently issued the order for the construction of a new crossroad in Ayodhya to the DM in his Ayodhya review meeting. Instructions to the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation have been issued to mark a major intersection and send the proposal to the government within 15 days.

According to a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Lata Mangeshkar's youngest sibling Usha Mangeshkar remembered the late singer and revealed how she was still processing the enormity of the singing sensation's demise. She even reflected on how their home Prabhu Kunj had become 'eerily quiet' after Lata Mangeshkar's death, as people used to visit their residence constantly when she was alive. She continued, "Didi is still with us. And I am not talking as an ardent fan of her voice, which I am. For me, it is a loss that no one can understand." Usha Mangeshkar further elaborated that since she was the youngest sibling, Lata Mangeshkar was more like a mother to her.

Furthermore, she added that composer-musician Mayuresh Pai has launched an entertainment production company - Latika Creations - named after the legend, which will not only publish her compilation of paintings, 'but also of Didi and other members of the Mangeshkar family.' It is titled Strokes Of Harmony.

