Lata Mangeshkar To Stay In ICU For Few More Days; No One Allowed To Meet Her, Says Doctor

Lata Mangeshkar's treatment is underway after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. Apart from COVID-19, the legend is also suffering from pneumonia.

The singer has been hospitalised since last week, and is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. She is likely to stay under treatment for a few more days.

Lata Mangeshkar likely to be in hospital for few more days

Lata Mangeshkar is being treated at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai since Tuesday. She is currently under the supervision of the doctors in the ICU, who will be able to update on her recovery after some more days of observation.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the Bharat Ratna, told ANI, "Lata ji is still in the ICU. She needs care, that's why she is kept under the supervision of the doctor in the ICU." He also urged all to keep her in their prayers. "Lata ji will remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last. No one is allowed to meet."

Earlier, her niece Rachna had said that the Lag Jaa Gale artist was 'doing fine.' The doctor had also shared that the her health had 'slightly improved.'

India witnessing third wave of COVID-19

Lata Mangeshkar was among the celebrities of the film industry, who had been diagnosed with the disease during the third wave of the pandemic, sparked by the spread of the Omicron variant. India recorded 2.71 lakh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, in the last 24 hours. The daily cases are among the highest since the nation witnessed the second wave, in which daily figures had even touched the 4 -lakh mark.

The number of Omicron cases have soared to 7443. The number of people who lost their lives due to the virus were 314 in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 15.50 lakh. The number of people who recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours was 1,38,331.

In Mumbai, the cases fell to a minor extent, with 10,661 cases reported on Saturday. However, the number of deaths were the highest in six months as 11 people died.