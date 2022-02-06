Lata Mangeshkar Was Soul Of Indian Music, Says AR Rahman; Recollects 1st Memory Of Singer

Versatile composer-singer AR Rahman paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said the void will remain with the country's music industry forever. Rahman stated that Lata Didi was not just a singer but the soul of Indian music.

AR Rahman expressing his condolences over the demise of India's India's nightingale, said, "Lata ma'am was the soul of Hindusthani music, Urdu poetry, Hindi poetry, and all the languages she lent her voice to".

Speaking of his oldest memory with the legendary singer, Rahman said that the first experience he remembers is of his father having a photograph with Lata Ji. He mentioned that he used to wake up to this picture of Lata Didi and get inspired.

Rahman then went on to speak of the lessons he learned from Lata Mangeshkar and said, "Once before a stage performance, I watched ma'am rehearse every lyric in a closed room with her assistance. This changed my attitude of not taking any performance lightly".

"Each song has so much investment of time and love which today's younger generation should understand", he added.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. She was 92 and was hospitalised in January with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The Centre has announced two-day national mourning as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna awardee. The Maharashtra government has announced that the legendary singer will be accorded a state funeral. While the Mangeshkar family plans to take the mortal remains of the singer to Prabhu Kunj, her residence, for two hours. Later the mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park for public darshan before cremation.

Lata was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She has recorded songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and some of the other regional languages too. She has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.