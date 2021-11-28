Legendary singing sensation Bappi Lahiri rang into his 69th birthday today. The singer, who has given the film industry several soulful tracks and many powerful dancing numbers, had heartfelt wishes pouring on him since midnight. However, the most adorable wish came from legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as she treated Bappi Lahiri's fans with his childhood photo.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar never fails to send heartwarming wishes to her loved ones via Twitter. Taking to her social media handle, the living legend took a trip down her memory lane and dug out a childhood photo of Bappi Lahiri. In the childhood monochrome picture, Bappi Lahiri could be seen sitting in Lata Mangeshkar's lap. In another picture, young Bappi Lahiri could be seen standing with Lata Mangeshkar. He wore a shirt and accessorised his look with gold chains. He also wore a pair of glasses as he smiled at the camera.

Happy Birthday Bappi. Ishwar tumhe hamesha swasth aur khush rakhe. pic.twitter.com/ZBm3zyml6Y — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) November 27, 2021

Sharing the photo, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Happy Birthday Bappi. Ishwar tumhe hamesha swasth aur khush rakhe." (May God bless you with a happy and healthy life.) Bappi Lahiri's fans also showered him with love on his special day. A fan wrote, "Loads of happy musical wishes with tonnes of reverence and gratitude to dear Bappi Da." Many others called the singer blessed to have had the blessings of Lata Mangeshkar since his childhood.

Lata Mangeshkar's contribution to Bappi Lahiri's singing career

Singer Bappi Lahiri was born in a Bengali Family in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. He got his melodious voice from his family as his parents Aparesh and Bansiri Lahiri were famous Bengali singers. Not only that, but he also had famous relatives, including Kishore Kumar, his maternal uncle.

Lata Mangeshkar was also a strong support system for Bappi Lahiri right from the time he entered the industry. She sang Lahiri's first composition in the Bengali film, Daadu. Moreover, she was also a part of Aamir Khan's father, Tahir Hussain's Zakhmee, in which he gave his first Bollywood hit score. Lata Mangeshkar sang Abhi Abhi This Dushmani and Aao Tujhe Chaand Pe Lejaaon in the film.

Bappi Lahiri is a well-known name in the music industry to date. The singer has given several chartbusters in his life and is still active in the industry. His iconic songs include Tamma Tamma, Ooh La La, Jimmy Jimmy, and more.

Image: Twitter/@mangeshkarlata