Lata Mangeshkar's Career Longer Than Independence: Anupam Kher Hails Singer As 'patriot'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar hailing her as a 'true patriot' who loved her nation. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Anupam Kher remarked that with a career spanning 80 years, she was there in the system for longer than India had been an independent nation.

"Water has no shape or form. How do I describe a ray of the sun behind a cloud? She is ageless, timeless, her songs are more than just songs for us. They are a part of our growing up, part of my system from school, to college. She is the simplest person had the kindest heart, I never heard her in a loud voice and yet as a singer she could go to any pitch," he said.

Talking about moments of their personal interaction Kher said," She would send me unheard songs. She was an educator, philosopher, without trying to be one. She could become anyone, your friend, sister, or anybody. She was my therapist."

'Career longer than Independence'

Earlier today, the actor had shared Lata Mangeshkar's 'last message' where she is singing the verse of Bhagavad Gita. Discussing it he said, "I am a collector. So I recorded what she was saying. Her last line was so symbolic, it was December 22 when she said that. She would send my voice recordings. She was such a patriot. To be there for 80 years in the system and psyche of people, you have to be a goddess to do that. So many people have come and gone but there can be no end to her era and voice."

"People who love their country, are upfront. She was vocal about it. You have to be vocal if you love someone. Listening to her love for the country, made millions understand it. She has seen the pre-independence era, her career was longer than the country's independence," he added.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis. The news about Lata Didi's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Her last rites were carried with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park in the presence of PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and other celebrities along with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ranbir Kapoor.

