Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: All About Singer's Gurus Who Played Significant Role In Her Life

National Award-winning singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and devasted the entire nation. The musical legend was loved by all and was a guru herself to so many in the world of music. Here are legendary singer's gurus whom she looked up to and learned heaps from.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's gurus

The legendary took to her Twitter account in early 2021 as she marked the death anniversary of her gurus. She penned down a tribute to them as she posted pictures of him as well on the microblogging site. Late Indian vocalist Aman Ali Khan was one of her gurus and in the caption of her post she mentioned he was her 'sangeet guru'. He was the son of Chhajju Khan and also a composer from Bhendibazaar Gharana, of which his father was one of the founders. Lata Mangeshkar was one of his disciples along with famous personalities including Muhammed Hussain Khan, Manna Dey, Wali Ahmed Khan and many more.

Pandit Narendra Sharma was a writer, lyricist poet and was also one of the legendary singer's gurus. Mangeshkar often mentioned that she regarded him as a father figure in her life and that she was able to navigate through many of life's hardships with the help of his advice.

Mere jeevan pe jinka bahut prabhav raha un char guruon mein se 3 Gurujanon ki aaj punyatithi hai. Mere adhyatmik guru Jammu maharaj ji, mere sangeet ke guru Ustad Aman Ali Khan Bhendi bazaarwale ji aur Mahakavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji in sabko main koti koti pranam karti hun. pic.twitter.com/9uvPGRuP1Y — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 11, 2021

