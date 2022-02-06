Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: Amul Pays Tribute To ‘Nightingale Of India’ With Doodle

Amul India's doodles never fail to win hearts on the internet. The adorable sketches bring a smile to viewers' faces. Amul doodles on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The doodle depicted three sketched figures of the national icon, each belonging to three different phases of her life, and line saying, 'Hum jahan jahan chalega aapka saaya saath hoga' inspired from one of her famous songs- 'Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega Mera Saaya Saath Hoga'.

Lata Mangeshkar cremated full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. 'India's Nightingale' Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old, passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failure while undergoing COVID-19 treatment. Her cremation took place at around 7:15 pm. Earlier in the day, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer.

Prior to the cremation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the legendary singer. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Shah Rukh Khan and several other big personalities were also seen paying their last respects.

'Lata Didi' passes away

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital informed, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

The legendary singer's death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, V Muraleedharan, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishankar, and Kiren Rijiju among others. Leaders like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, and Sachin Pilot too mourned the iconic singer's demise.

