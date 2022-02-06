Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: Lesser Known Facts About The Country's 'Melody Queen'

'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The singer had been undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks after having tested positive for COVID-19. She was put on ventilator support on Sunday morning after her health deteriorated.

In a career spanning almost 80 years, Lata Mangeshkar has crooned some trailblazing tracks with performers like Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh among others and given Indian cinema some of its most memorable tunes. As we remember the beacon of inspiration for many, here are some rare facts about 'Lata Didi'.

Lesser known facts about the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Born in 1929 in Indore in a Sikh neighbourhood, Lata Mangeshkar was raised in a family of performers. From her siblings Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath to her father, the love for music ran closely in her family. Her father ran a theatre company, and she grew up listening to her father's musical talents.

Her first ever song Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari for the Marathi movie called Kiti Hasaal, unfortunately, didn't make the cut and was removed.

Reportedly, the singer started giving music lessons on the very first day of her school, and when the teacher asked her to stop it, Lata Mangeshkar left the educational institution and never returned.

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Shivaji University, Pune University, Khairagarh Music University, Hyderabad University, New York University and the Baroda University have all given her honorary doctorates according to a report in One India.

Lata Mangeshkar is the most recorded voice in history having crooned over 30,000 songs in 14 Indian languages.

The singer never listened to her own songs. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed how she may many find a hundred faults in her singing if she ever glanced at her tracks.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RUPESH_YADAV_222)