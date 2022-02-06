Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6, 2022. The singer was fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia and was hospitalised on January 11 after her health deteriorated. She was put on a ventilator after her health turned critical. The singer's demise left the entire country devastated. Many, who worked with her over the years, paid their heartfelt tributes. Legendary lyricist Santosh Anand also broke into tears hearing about the singer's demise.

Lata Mangeshkar began her musical career when she was a teenager. The singer soon made her name in the film industry and worked with several legendary lyricists and music composers. One of them was lyricist Santosh Anand. The lyricist was seemingly devastated hearing about Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

Santosh Anand remembers late singer Lata Mangeshkar

In a video shared by ANI, the lyricist could be seen breaking into tears while remembering Lata Mangeshkar. He dedicated his life to the legendary singer and also said, "Lata didi bohot mahaan this." He further sang the song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai for Lata Mangeshkar and prayed to god for her soul to rest in peace.

#WATCH | "May her soul rest in peace," says lyricist Santosh Anand, as he breaks down while remembering legendary singer #LataMangeshkar with their song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' pic.twitter.com/jTA2Ze1vCr — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Lyricist Santosh Anand kickstarted his career in 1972 by penning the superhit song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai for the film Shor. The song was sung by late singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. The evergreen Bollywood melody was composed by the duo Lakshmikant-Pyarelal. Later, Santosh Anand also penned several songs, including Main Na Bhuloonga, Megha Re Megha, Tera Saath Hai To and many more.

More about Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore in 1929 in a Sikh neighbourhood. She was the eldest among her siblings - Meena, Asha Usha and Hridaynath. She began her acting career when she was 13 and recorded thousands of songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages throughout her career. Some of her popular melodies are Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Ae Watan Mere Watan Ke Logon and more.

In her about eight-decades-long musical career, Lata Mangeshkar received several accolades and titles. She was known as the Nightingale of India and also earned the Guinness World Record for singing the maximum number of songs in the world.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@ANI