The entire nation is mourning the unfortunate demise of Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. The singer had been undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks after having tested positive for COVID-19. She was put on ventilator support on Saturday morning after her health deteriorated.

Many eminent personalities across the globe are paying tributes to the singing maestro, with Bollywood celebrities arriving at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where she was laid to rest with full state honours. From Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, the subcontinent's greatest singer was remembered fondly by all.

Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan & others pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar

Clad in all-white clothes, Ranbir Kapoor was seen paying his last respects to the singer. Vidya Balan along with her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur was also seen at Shivaji Park paying homage to the 'Melody Queen'. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar also attended her last rites. Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle were among several high profile people who bid adieu to the departed soul. Take a look.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Tendulkar remembered the legendary singer, quipping that he felt lucky to have been a part of her life and receiving her love and blessings. In his latest Instagram post, he mentioned," I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music."

Lata Mangeshkar passed away after 28 days of hospitalisation while undergoing post-COVID treatment. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. The singer is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.

(IMAGE: VARINDERCHAWLA)