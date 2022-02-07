Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: When Iconic Singer Revealed 'biggest Influencers' Of Her Life

The Nightingale Of India, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, leaving a deep void in the hearts of the fans. Her unmatchable legacy and the soul-stirring songs that she has crooned will always be remembered by fans. As fans and her family are mourning the great loss, let us look back at an interview of the actor where she revealed certain names of the people who had influenced her life in a big way.

For the unknown, the 92-year-old singer passed away on Sunday at the Breach Candy Hospital after battling with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The singer was hospitalised for the last 29 days and her health was continuously monitored by a team of doctors at the hospital. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital informed, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

Lata Mangeshkar reveals people who influenced her life

During her interaction with SpotBoye, the singer gave an overview of her life and how it was influenced by a list of people including her father Dinanath Mangeshkar. The singer had then revealed that her father played a great role in her career. He taught her music. The singer revealed that initially, her father was unknown about the fact that his daughter can sing and Lata was even reluctant to sing in front of him. After their domestic aid forced Lata, she would go to the kitchen and sing K L Saigal’s and her father’s songs to them.

Later, a student of her father who was their tenant was doing riyaaz while her father had stepped out and she sat down to sing with him as her father style. After Lata’s father stepped in he saw her singing and since then things changed. Lata had also revealed that her elder sisters Meena and she had learned music from their father.

KL Saigal: The next in line after Lata’s father was KL Saigal. The singer shared that she had never met him, but had seen him in his film and idolised him from her childhood.

Master Ghulam Haider: When Lata Mangeshkar came to Mumbai she worked for Master Vinayak. Her sister Meena stayed with Master Vinayak’s father while the rest of her family lived in her maternal parents’ home. After Master Vinayak's death, At 18 then, Lata was referred to Master Ghulam Haider who had come from Pakistan. He was known for his music in Khazanchi, Shahid, Khandaan, etc. After waiting for a long, when the legendary singer went to meet him, she sang one of his songs from the film Humayun and he was in awe of her singing talent.

Madan Mohan: With the singer, Lata sang a duet Pinjre mein bulbul bole together in Shahid for Master Ghulam Haider. That song that was about a brother and sister singing together never got released. One day after Madan complained to Lata about her not tying him a rakhi from that day he was her brother.

Chitragupta: Lata Mangeshkar was also close to Chitragupta. This happened after Madan Mohan moved out of his Khar bungalow and went on to stay in another, Chitraguptaji moved into the same bungalow. Mehboob Studios was very close to this bungalow. So after recording at Mehboob, she would spend time at that bungalow first to meet Madan and then Chitragputai.

Kishore Kumar: Lata had tied a rakhi to him just before his death at a concert in London. He came to her early in the morning on Raksha Bandhan. He sat on the floor and went through all the rituals.

IMAGE: Instagram/raanawrites