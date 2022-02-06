Lata Mangeshkar's 'divine Voice Will Echo Forever' Say Singers As Legend Passes Away

Quick links:
Image:Instagram@vishaldadlani,arrahman/PTI
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6. The veteran singer was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai but showed no signs of improvement and her health condition deteriorated. The Bharat Ratna's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.
Lata Mangeshkar, who was also known as the 'Nightingale of India', was one of the most beloved singers of the entire country. As her death news has left the country devastated, several singers from the music industry have taken to their social media handles to pay tribute to the departed soul.
Singer Vishal Dadlani took to his Twitter handle and wrote "She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music. I'm broken at the thought of that chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person."
She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 6, 2022
I'm broken at the thought of thst chat with her.
So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person.
A.R Rahman took to his tweeter handle and shared a picture with the late singer. Sharing the photo he wrote, "Love, respect, and prayers@mangeshkarlata"Here take a look at his post-
Love, respect and prayers 🌹 @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/PpJb1AdUdc— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2022
Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar, he further wrote- "Rest in peace Lata Didi.
Legendary artist " Here take a look at his post-
Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional caption. Sharing an old picture of the legendary icon. Neha Kakkar wrote "Meri Awaz Hi Pehchaan Hai…..Lata Mangeshkar Ji jaisa Koi Nahin hoga kabhi…"
Here take a look at her post-
Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram handle and sharing Lata Ji's picture she penned a long caption. Shreya wrote, "Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."Here take a look at her post-
Singer Armaan Malik took to his Instagram stories and shared Lata Mangeshkar's picture. Here take a look-
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.