Lata Mangeshkar's 'divine Voice Will Echo Forever' Say Singers As Legend Passes Away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6. The veteran singer was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai but showed no signs of improvement and her health condition deteriorated. The Bharat Ratna's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was also known as the 'Nightingale of India', was one of the most beloved singers of the entire country. As her death news has left the country devastated, several singers from the music industry have taken to their social media handles to pay tribute to the departed soul.

Vishal Dadlani expresses grief

Singer Vishal Dadlani took to his Twitter handle and wrote "She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music. I'm broken at the thought of that chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person."

A.R. Rahman pays tribute to the legendary singer

Guru Randhawa pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar, he further wrote- "Rest in peace Lata Didi.

Neha Kakkar's heartfelt tribute

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional caption. Sharing an old picture of the legendary icon. Neha Kakkar wrote "Meri Awaz Hi Pehchaan Hai…..Lata Mangeshkar Ji jaisa Koi Nahin hoga kabhi…"

Shreya Ghoshal expresses grief

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram handle and sharing Lata Ji's picture she penned a long caption. Shreya wrote, "Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Armaan Malik on Lata Mangeshkar's death

