Lata Mangeshkar's Family Immerses Legendary Singer's Ashes In Nashik's Ramkund

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's family immersed her ashes in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund, on the banks of the Godavari River on Thursday, February 10. According to reports, her close family members including her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar as well as sister Asha Bhosle among others were present at the religious ceremony. Hindu priests conducted a small prayer ceremony in the presence of Lata Mangeshkar's close ones.

News agency ANI shared pictures from the ceremony, where the family members could be seen performing the rituals. Take a look.

Fondly referred to as the Nightingale of India, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6 February 2022, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling COVID-19 for weeks. Lata Mangeshkar was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Many eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, other Cabinet ministers as well as Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vidya Balan were present at her last rites.

A day after, Adinath Mangeshkar collected the 'asthi' (ashes) and has now immersed them at the Pavitra Ramkund. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government had also announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of the legendary playback singer.

Lata Didi's doctor spoke about her final moments in the hospital, quipping that she had a smile on her face even during that time. He told ANI," I will remember her smile for the rest of my life. Even in her final moments she had a smile on her face. Since the past few years her health was not good and hence she was not able to meet much with anyone."

(Image: @ANIHindinews/PTI)