Lata Mangeshkar's Fans Trend Her Name On Twitter; Pray For Iconic Singer's Speedy Recovery

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is currently battling COVID-19 and pneumonia. The iconic singer was diagnosed with the two diseases about two weeks ago and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. As per a recent report by ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani has been giving her family members and fans regular health updates. While the legendary singer is still under observation, her fans are continuously praying for her speedy recovery.

After experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19, the Lag Jaa Gale singer was tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently hospitalised on January 9. Her niece Rachna has explained that the singer was kept in the ICU for precautionary reasons, considering her age. As per PTI, Lata Mangeshkar's spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer recently stated, "Lata DI is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod."

Lata Mangeshkar's fans pray for her speedy recovery

Following the health update of the legendary singer, her fans have been trending her name on the social media platform Twitter. They are also praying for her speedy recovery and sending her warm and heartfelt messages. A fan wrote, "Bharat Ratna, Swar Nightingale, great personality of the country Lata Mangeshkar ji may God bless you with good health, pray that you GET WELL SOON." Another one wrote, "The legendary singer of India #LataMangeshkar May God bless her with good health ! Get well soon Lata Mangeshkar ji We pray for your speedy Recovery!" A fan also mentioned the entire world loves Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, "Praying for your quick recovery, sending warm wishes for the original nightingale of India loved by the world."

Bharat Ratna, Swar Nightingale, great personality of the country #LataMangeshkar ji may God bless you with good health, pray that you GET WELL SOON. #sawlaramparmar

🇮🇳🚩Har har Mhadev🙏 pic.twitter.com/BtMVJhHZnW — 🇮🇳🚩#हर_हर_महादेव 🙏 (@SanwalaraParmar) January 23, 2022

The legendary singer of India #LataMangeshkar

May God bless her with good health !



Get well soon #LataMangeshkar ji

We pray for your speedy Recovery! 🙏🙏 @mangeshkarlata https://t.co/k39H038xAp pic.twitter.com/LkQlwWi1MH — Madhav Singh 💙 (@send4madhav) January 22, 2022

Praying for your quick recovery, sending warm wishes for the original nightingale of India loved by the world #LataMangeshkar — Tia For SSR (@Tia93967142) January 22, 2022

#GetWellSoonLataDidi 🙏🙏 love u so much Lata Didi 💕💕 , difficult to express what we feel but u r our Saraswati Devi 🙏 pls get well soon #LataMangeshkar — Priya (@radha763) January 22, 2022

I pray for the speedy recovery of the living Legend Bharat Ratna 🙏🙏#LataMangeshkar ji#GetWellSoonLataJi pic.twitter.com/WNwobi81fH — Prabhat Singh Rathore 🇮🇳 #Stay Home #Stay Safe (@Prabhat03471721) January 22, 2022

Since the singer is in the headlines for weeks, several false speculations also surfaced on the internet. Her family recently urged fans to stop spreading such speculations and revealed she is showing signs of improvement. Taking to her official Twitter handle, they wrote, "Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU." "We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming," the singer's team added.

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop.



Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital.



Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU.



We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

Image: PTI