Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral: PM Modi Reaches Mumbai To Pay Last Respects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Mumbai airport to pay last respects to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. As he landed at the airport, several politicians including, BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, reached the airport to receive the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Mumbai to attend the funeral ceremony of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar



The last rites were performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. "Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," PM Modi had tweeted before leaving for Mumbai. It is worth mentioning 92-year-old veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath at around 8:12 AM at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.

According to her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, the veteran died due to multi-organ failure. According to the news agency, ANI, mortal remains of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar have been brought to 'Prabhukunj', her Peddar Road residence on Sunday afternoon. It is worth mentioning Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929. She was widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers. She was also called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi'. The singer has had recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages.

On Sunday, she breathed last at a hospital in Mumbai. According to the statement released by the hospital authorities, the 'Queen of Melody' passed away after 28 days of hospitalisation while undergoing post-COVID treatment. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. The singer is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.

