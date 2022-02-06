Last Updated:

Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral: PM Modi Reaches Mumbai To Pay Last Respects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Mumbai airport to pay last respects to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Lata Mangeshkar

IMAGE: Republic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Mumbai airport to pay last respects to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. As he landed at the airport, several politicians including, BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, reached the airport to receive the Prime Minister.

The last rites were performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. "Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," PM Modi had tweeted before leaving for Mumbai. It is worth mentioning 92-year-old veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath at around 8:12 AM at Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.

READ | From Rakhi to Birthdays, PM Modi & Lata Mangeshkar's heartwarming moments over the years
Image: Republic
Image: Republic

According to her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, the veteran died due to multi-organ failure. According to the news agency, ANI, mortal remains of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar have been brought to 'Prabhukunj', her Peddar Road residence on Sunday afternoon. It is worth mentioning Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929. She was widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers. She was also called the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi'. The singer has had recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar no more: Maharashtra declares holiday on Monday; Here's what's shut & open

On Sunday, she breathed last at a hospital in Mumbai. According to the statement released by the hospital authorities, the 'Queen of Melody' passed away after 28 days of hospitalisation while undergoing post-COVID treatment. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11. The singer is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath. 

READ | 'Lata Mangeshkar learnt Urdu from a maulana on Dilip Kumar's advice': Autobiography

Image: Republic

READ | When Lata Mangeshkar said she's not 'too sure' if her legacy will continue
READ | Lata Mangeshkar reminisces rendezvous meeting with Singer Noor Jehan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, PM Modi, Lata Mangeshkar funeral
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND