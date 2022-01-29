Last Updated:

Lata Mangeshkar's Health 'marginally' Improves; Singer Remains In ICU For Observation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has 'marginally improved' as of January 29, Saturday, but she remains in the ICU for observation.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Lata Mangeshkar

Image: PTI


Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has 'marginally improved' as of January 29, Saturday, according to Dr. Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. She was taken off ventilator support and continues to remain in the ICU for observation. This comes after the iconic celebrity contracted COVID and was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital on January 11.

Lata Mangeshkar's health update

The veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was taken off ventilator support two days ago but is still in the ICU for observation. Sources of Republic Media Network learned that the singer's health has seen marginal improvements. Several fans of Indian cinema’s legendary singer have been sending prayers and good wishes to her during her illness.

The singer's most recent health update prior to this came through her Twitter account. Her spokesperson mentioned she had shown 'signs of improvement' and was under observation of a team headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. The statement read, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive ventilator) this morning. Presently she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes."

Image: PTI

READ | Lata Mangeshkar showing 'signs of improvement,' doctors ask people to pray for the singer
READ | Smriti Irani requests fans to not spread rumours about Lata Mangeshkar's health
READ | Lata Mangeshkar's family shares update on her health: 'marginal improvement, still in ICU'
READ | Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer shows signs of improvement but remains in ICU
READ | 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' team performs puja on sets to wish speedy recovery of Lata Mangeshkar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, Lata Didi, COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com