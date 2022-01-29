Lata Mangeshkar's Health 'marginally' Improves; Singer Remains In ICU For Observation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has 'marginally improved' as of January 29, Saturday, according to Dr. Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. She was taken off ventilator support and continues to remain in the ICU for observation. This comes after the iconic celebrity contracted COVID and was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital on January 11.

Lata Mangeshkar's health update

The veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was taken off ventilator support two days ago but is still in the ICU for observation. Sources of Republic Media Network learned that the singer's health has seen marginal improvements. Several fans of Indian cinema’s legendary singer have been sending prayers and good wishes to her during her illness.

The singer's most recent health update prior to this came through her Twitter account. Her spokesperson mentioned she had shown 'signs of improvement' and was under observation of a team headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. The statement read, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive ventilator) this morning. Presently she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes."

