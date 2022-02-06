Last Updated:

Lata Mangeshkar's Life In Pics: From Teenage To B-Town Foray, Remembering 'Melody Queen'

Legendary singer and the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, passed away on Sunday, February 6. Here are some of her rare pictures from her musical career.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Lata Mangeshkar
1/10
Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar

Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar began her musical career at a very early age. The above picture is from when the singer was a teenager. 

Lata Mangeshkar
2/10
Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had a close bond with her sisters. Here is a rare picture of her sharing a laugh with singer Asha Bhosle at an event.

Lata Mangeshkar
3/10
Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar

She was one of the most beloved singers and also the favourite voice of many female film stars. Here is a photo of her recording in a studio while Meena Kumari looked at her.

Lata Mangeshkar
4/10
Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar

The late 'Queen of melody' could be seen sharing a moment with former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Lata Mangeshkar
5/10
Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar

In the picture, Lata Mangeshkar could be seen indulged in a music practice with legendary sitarist Pandit Ravishankar.

Lata Mangeshkar
6/10
Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar

Apart from being an ace singer, Lata Mangeshkar was also a pet lover. Here, she is posing with two pet dogs named Guddu and Buddu.

Lata Mangeshkar
7/10
Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar

The singer saw many generations of Bollywood throughout her life. In this photo, the singer is holding late actor Rishi Kapoor in her hands.

Lata Mangeshkar
8/10
Instagram/@lata_mangeshkar

The late Bharat Ratna awardee could be seen holding singer Bappi Lahiri in her hands. 

Lata Mangeshkar
9/10
Archive

Lata Mangeshkar in her younger days, visiting the Taj Mahal.

Lata Mangeshkar
10/10
Archive

Lata Mangeshkar started her career in the 1940s and went on to dominate the music industry for several decades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: lata mangeshkar, music, breach candy hospital
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika, best dressed Bollywood celebs of the week

IN PICS | From Kangana Ranaut to Deepika, best dressed Bollywood celebs of the week
In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah & other celebrities spotted in Mumbai

In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah & other celebrities spotted in Mumbai
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com