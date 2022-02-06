Lata Mangeshkar's Life In Pics: From Teenage To B-Town Foray, Remembering 'Melody Queen'

Last Updated: 6th February, 2022 13:17 IST

Lata Mangeshkar started her career in the 1940s and went on to dominate the music industry for several decades

The singer saw many generations of Bollywood throughout her life. In this photo, the singer is holding late actor Rishi Kapoor in her hands.

Apart from being an ace singer, Lata Mangeshkar was also a pet lover. Here, she is posing with two pet dogs named Guddu and Buddu.

In the picture, Lata Mangeshkar could be seen indulged in a music practice with legendary sitarist Pandit Ravishankar.

The late 'Queen of melody' could be seen sharing a moment with former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

She was one of the most beloved singers and also the favourite voice of many female film stars. Here is a photo of her recording in a studio while Meena Kumari looked at her.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had a close bond with her sisters. Here is a rare picture of her sharing a laugh with singer Asha Bhosle at an event.

Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar began her musical career at a very early age. The above picture is from when the singer was a teenager.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.