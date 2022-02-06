'Lata Mangeshkar's Melodious Voice Will Continue To Resonate': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Following legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's death on Sunday, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar paid heartfelt homage to the country's most celebrated singer. Implying that she is immortal, Guruji said her voice will resonate in the 'hearts and homes of millions.' Taking to Twitter, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared, "Lata Mangeshkar Ji has nurtured the minds and moods of many generations. Her melodious voice and inspiring character will continue to resonate in the hearts and homes of millions."

— Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications for the past few weeks. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on Saturday morning after her health turned critical. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said: "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Her body will be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage.

Mangeshkar's family informed that the veteran singer's body will be kept at her Peddar Road residence from 12 noon to 3 PM and will later be shifted to Shivaji Park. People can pay respects to the singer from 4 PM-6 PM. Her cremation will take place at 6:30 PM according to state protocol, presided by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Centre Declares 2-day mourning

The Centre has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Union Home Ministry stated that the national flags across govt offices will be at half-mast for two days. The veteran singer will also be accorded a state funeral this evening at Shivaji Park. Mangeshkar (92) passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failures while undergoing COVID treatment.

Lata Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath and a nation that will pay homage to her through each music piece she has created.

