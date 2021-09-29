Lata Mangeshkar's Photo With THIS Musical Legend Is Making Rounds On Internet, Guess Who?

As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday, September 29, several eminent personalities across India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned heartwarming wishes for the 'Queen of Melody'. Lata Ji, who has crooned over 25,000 songs in different languages, kept her birthday celebrations simple amid the distressing COVID-19 situation.

The singer's stint in films began with veteran composer Datta Davjekar in Aap Ki Sewa Mein, after which she worked with icons like Madan Mohan, Kalyanji-Anandji, RD Burman, Rajesh Roshan, Bappi Lahiri among others. A throwback picture of Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar recently resurfaced on the internet and will give all yesteryear music lovers a refreshing glimpse of the veteran's younger days.

A glimpse at Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar's throwback photo

Lahiri and Lata Ji, who have worked together on Jab Se Mile Naina, among other music tracks can be seen posing together in the black and white photo of their younger selves. Lata Mangeshkar looks beautiful in a simple saree, with a bindi on her forehead while Bappi Lahiri can be seen sporting big frames.

Bappi Lahiri, whose false health updates had recently taken over the internet, took to social media earlier this month and dismissed the rumours, adding that he is 'doing well'. He wrote, "Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health." He signed off the statement by clarifying that he is doing fine and added, "With the blessings of my fans and well-wishers, I am doing well! Bappida[sic]." Along with his statement, the 68-year-old added '.#falsereporting[sic]'.

More about Lata Mangeshkar's birthday

Lata ji, who is a recipient of Bharat Ratna among several other awards, clocked her 92nd birthday on September 28. Among others, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to send wishes to 'Lata Didi'. The PM wrote," “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long and healthy life[sic].”

During her interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the singer also revealed that she had no plans to celebrate amid a pandemic. 'What is there to celebrate?' she said. The singer further added that the greatest gift she adorns is being loved by her family.

