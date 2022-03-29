Lata Mangeshkar's Portrait Unveiled At Deenanath Mangeshkar Hall; Asha Bhosle Breaks Down

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has been a great blow to the entertainment industry as the singer had an illustrious career sprawling nearly eight decades. The acclaimed musician was put on a ventilator a day before her death as her health turned critical. To note, Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11, since then she was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital. Now, recently her portrait was unveiled at Deenanath Mangeshkar Auditorium.

The actor who passed away at 92, is still remembered by many for her soul-stirring voice and magnanimous personality. Recently, as a tribute to the late iconic singer, her family including veteran singer Asha Bhosle along with sister Usha Mangeshkar among others, unveiled her portrait at Deenanath Mangeshkar Auditorium. The Auditorium is named after their father.

Lata Mangeshkar's portrait unveiled at Deenanath Mangeshkar Auditorium

According to ANI, after the ceremony, Asha Bhosle spoke to the media tears rolled out of her eyes as she remembered her elder sister. 'My blessings are always with you whether you come here or not. Mai, Baba, and I are always there for you.' Now after her, whose blessings should I seek? Whom should I tell my troubles? When we were very young, then Baba left, and after Mai, Lata didi took care of us all like a father, and today after her. We all have become orphans. I never thought that all this would happen so soon. She should have been with us guiding us for at least a few more years."

Lata Mangeshkar's other siblings Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar were also present at the occasion, which was conducted on Monday. Her photograph was unveiled by veteran star Vikram Gokhale. Several fans pages have shared the pictures on social media while giving a glimpse of the ceremony that marked the presence of Lata Mangeshkar’s entire family members.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar who had recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and a few foreign languages have received several accolades and honors throughout her career. In 1989, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her by the Government of India. In 2001, she was honoured with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour; she is only the second female singer, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. France conferred on her its highest civilian award, Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

IMAGE: Instagram/advocateashishshelar