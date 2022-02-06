In the aftermath of Lata Mangeshkar's demise on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid his homage to the legendary singer by pointing out the sentiments in her art and not only her vocals and music. Stating the outreach of her melodies, Birla stated that her performances have boosted the Indian Army on 'many occasions'. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications for the past few weeks. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on Saturday morning.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on legendary singer's demise

Taking to Twitter, Om Birla shared, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji gave new heights to music with her rich vocals. Breaking the barrier of language, the songs by her reached every part of the world. Her death is an irreparable loss to the entire nation. May God give peace to the departed soul. Condolences to the family and fans.

"Songs sung by Lata didi are used to connect people. There were many occasions when she boosted the morale of our soldiers too. Inspired by her, lakhs of youth joined music. Now even though she is no more with us, she will always be alive in our memories with her songs," he further stated.

"भारत रत्न" लता मंगेशकर जी ने अपने समृद्ध स्वरों से संगीत को नई ऊंचाइयां दी। भाषा के बंधन को तोड़ उनके गाए गीत विश्व के प्रत्येक हिस्से तक पहुंचे। उनका निधन सम्पूर्ण राष्ट्र के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदनाएं। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said: "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Her body will be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage.

Mangeshkar's family informed that the veteran singer's body will be kept at her Peddar Road residence from 12 noon to 3 pm and will later be shifted to Shivaji Park. People can pay respects to the singer from 4 pm to 6 pm. Her cremation will take place at 6:30 pm, according to state protocol, presided by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Union Home Ministry has declared a two-day mourning period stating that the national flags across government offices will be at half-mast for two days.

Lata Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath and a nation that will pay homage to her through each music piece she has created.

(Image: PTI)