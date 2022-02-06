Last Updated:

'Irreparable loss' | Lata Mangeshkar's Songs 'Inspired Lakhs Of Youth To Join Music': Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Taking to Twitter, Om Birla shared, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji gave new heights to music with her rich vocals. and breaking the barrier of language."

Written By
Srishti Jha
Lata Mangeshkar

Image: PTI


In the aftermath of Lata Mangeshkar's demise on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid his homage to the legendary singer by pointing out the sentiments in her art and not only her vocals and music. Stating the outreach of her melodies, Birla stated that her performances have boosted the Indian Army on 'many occasions'. Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications for the past few weeks. The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on Saturday morning. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on legendary singer's demise

Taking to Twitter, Om Birla shared, "Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji gave new heights to music with her rich vocals. Breaking the barrier of language, the songs by her reached every part of the world. Her death is an irreparable loss to the entire nation. May God give peace to the departed soul. Condolences to the family and fans.

"Songs sung by Lata didi are used to connect people. There were many occasions when she boosted the morale of our soldiers too. Inspired by her, lakhs of youth joined music. Now even though she is no more with us, she will always be alive in our memories with her songs," he further stated. 

Lata Mangeshkar passes away 

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said: "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Her body will be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar's demise: Fans demand singer's birthplace in Indore to be named atter her

Mangeshkar's family informed that the veteran singer's body will be kept at her Peddar Road residence from 12 noon to 3 pm and will later be shifted to Shivaji Park. People can pay respects to the singer from 4 pm to 6 pm. Her cremation will take place at 6:30 pm, according to state protocol, presided by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

READ | Nishant Sindhu's coach opines on India's strategy post losing toss in U-19 World Cup final

Union Home Ministry has declared a two-day mourning period stating that the national flags across government offices will be at half-mast for two days.

Lata Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings -  Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath and a nation that will pay homage to her through each music piece she has created.

(Image: PTI)

READ | 'Therapeutic to talk about Lata Mangeshkar', says Anupam Kher after meeting Asha Bhosle
READ | When Lata Mangeshkar sang bhajan 'Tum Asha Vishwas Hamare' for film 'Subah' in 1983; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Lata Mangeshkar, om birla, Lata Didi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND