Lata Mangeshkar's Songs Preserved In 7,600 Gramophone Records By Private Museum In Indore

Prolific singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death was a huge blow to the entire world. Lata who has sung a plethora of songs in her illustrious career passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The singer lost her battle to COVID after undergoing medication for multiple days. Now, post her demise, a museum in Indore in Madhya Pradesh recently revealed maintaining a collection of 7,600 rare gramophone records of songs of the melody queen.

Suman Chourasia, who set up this 1600 square feet museum in the Pigdambar area in 2008, told PTI that his grief was beyond words. While mourning the loss, Suman said, "Lata Didi's demise, a day after Vasant Panchami, has left millions of music lovers like me deeply shocked. I met Lata Didi in 2019 for the last time and could not meet her after that due to the (COVID-19) pandemic.”

Museum with rare gramophone records of Lata Mangeshkar

Chourasia said he started saving gramophone records of Mangeshkar's songs from 1965, which has now turned into a collection of 7,600 gramophone records, occupying pride of place in the 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Record Museum'. “Lata Didi has sung in 32 Indian and foreign languages as well as dialects. Many of her rare songs are among them,” he added. Apart from maintaining a collection of all Mangeshkar’s songs, the museum also contains photographs and books associated with the icon who was born in Indore on September 28, 1929.

Lata Mangeshkar's death

The singer who has crooned several songs in her career was laid to rest at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other prominent stars and dignitaries also paid their tribute to the singer. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital had informed, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11.

IMAGE: PTI/Unsplash