Lata Mangeshkar's Unseen Letter To PM Modi's Mother Congratulating On Second Tenure As PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the entire nation, continues to mourn the death of Bharat Ratna awardee and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. PM Modi who has always looked upon Lata Mangeshkar as his elder sister will be reaching Shivaji Park in Mumbai today to pay his last respects.

Meanwhile, in a tribute to the late singer, a letter has been issued by the government which was written by Lata Mangeshkar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, congratulating her after Modi was appointed the Prime Minister of India for a second term in 2019.

In the letter, dated 5 June 2019, in which she denoted PM Modi as her brother, the legendry singer wrote, "Congratulations to you for your son and my brother Narendrabhai Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the second time with the blessings of Lord Rama. I salute you and Narendra Bhai for a life which is full of simplicity."

Wishing good luck to the Prime Minister's family, Lata Mangeshkar extended greetings to PM Modi's brothers Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai and prayed for a healthy and long life for his entire family.

Concluding the letter, she sought apologies for any mistakes as she was writing the letter in Gujarati for the first time. Ending the letter with Vande Mataram, she signed off as "Your daughter, Lata Mangeshkar."

Read the letter here:

PM Modi and Lata Mangeshkar shared an affectionate bond

This was not the first time Lata Mangeshkar shared her love and respect for PM Modi. While the Bharat Ratna singer affectionately called the Prime Minister, Narendra Bhai, PM Modi used to denote her as Lata didi. Earlier when PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he was invited by the Mangeshkar family to inaugurate a super-speciality hospital built in the memory of the singer's late father, Deenanath Mangeshkar, in 2013.

It was during this event that she prayed to God wishing for Narendra Modi to be Prime Minister and weeks later, he was made the prime ministerial candidate for the BJP in the 2014 elections. Apart from that, on several occasions, the two have interacted on social media.

Once during his Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi had also shared a telephonic conversation with the Bharat Ratna awardee to mark her birthday.

(Image: PTI/ANI)