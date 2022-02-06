Lata Mangeshkar's Voice Among 7 Wonders Of World Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday, February 6, at the age of 92 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The veteran singer was in the hospital for 28 days and was undergoing COVID treatment and passed away after suffering from multiple organ failure. To pay tribute the central government has declared 2-day national mourning on Sunday. The national flag across the government offices will also be at half-mast in remembrance of Lata Mangeshkar.

Her death was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, and several Bollywood actors and directors also expressed their grief at the demise of the legendary singer.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief over the death of music sensation Mangeshkar. While speaking to Republic TV, Gadkari stated that Lata Magashekar shared a very close and good relationship with his family, and always supported him.

Lata Mangeshkar's voice was among seven wonders says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

"We shared family relations with Lata Didi. We had known each other since the 1980s. We used to meet on several occasions. I can say that Lata Di had an extraordinary voice. We often have wondered that Lata Didi's voice was among seven wonders of the world because there have been no other voice similar to her. She was exceptional.

While speaking to Republic TV, Gadkari said, "Recently, I was listening to Veer Zara's song sung by Lata Didi, and I was completely amazed that even at her old age, her voice had such a charm and sweetness that can't be described in words.

"She also loved my family, we enjoyed a very good relationship with Lata Didi. Even after becoming such a popular singer, she maintained a very down-to-earth lifestyle standard, which is rare at such a successful stage."

"Till the last day, Lata Ji's voice remained the same and her soulful songs, especially "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo", have brought tears to my eyes every time I listen to it."

"Love towards nation and patriotism were in her nature. She had sung every song with full dedication and love, whether it was for Sawarakar Ji or Chatrapati Shivaji, Marathi literature, Marathi culture, or Marathi songs. The entire Mangeskar family had an inclination towards the Marathi language, Marathi songs, and Marathi culture. Even her father, Deenanath Mangeskar, used to work at Sangeet Natak. Rudranath Mangeshkar, who was also called Bal Mangeshkar, and Asha Ji have also contributed to Indian music in the greatest way. Lata Ji's death is a very big loss for our family. She is not physically present with us anymore, but will always live forever through her voice.

Nitin Gadkari expresses grief over demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Gadkari said, "The country's pride and music world's Shirmor Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise is very sad. My heartfelt tribute to the holy soul. Her death is an irreparable loss to the country. She was always an inspiration to all the music seekers." Her voice has blessed the music world. She had sung more than 30 thousand songs. She was very calm in nature and rich in talent."

देश की शान और संगीत जगत की शिरमोर स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन बहुत ही दुखद है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनका जाना देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे सभी संगीत साधकों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणा थी। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

30 हजार से अधिक गाने गाकर उनकी आवाज ने संगीत की दुनिया को सुरों से नवाजा है। लता दीदी बेहद ही शांत स्वभाव और प्रतिभा की धनी थी। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

Image: ANI/PTI