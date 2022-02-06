As the nation mourns the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, her colleague, good friend and Singer Padmaja Phenany Joglekar recalled some of her experiences with Lata Mangeshkar and stated that Indian Nightingale's spirit will 'always be with us' since we have grown up hearing her songs.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Phenany said, "Lata Ji was the goddess of music and still is and we have all grown up hearing her. She was the base of our music industry. I believe that she is still there with all of us, and her voice is immortal." She further stated that she has many beautiful memories of Lata Ji and remembered when she talked to Lata Ji about having a duet with her and Lata Ji told her that this is her first step and supported her. Padmaja further said that to get support from an established star and a legend like Lata Ji was a special moment for her.

Padmaja recalled an incident in the US in 1984, when Lata Ji was asked whether she would rank any other voice alongside hers, to which Lata Ji said yes, "I see a spark in a young girl named Padmaja Phenany, who is extremely talented," which boosted Padmaja's confidence and it was the biggest responsibility for her to make Lata Ji proud. She also talked about Lata Mangeshkar's 75th birthday when she paid homage to the legendary singer by performing her old songs. She reiterated again that Lata Ji is still with all of us as we have heard her songs since childhood and her voice is immortal.

Sonu Nigam remembers Lata Mangeshkar

In the meanwhile, Sonu Nigam stated that it's a huge personal loss for him, and it's still hard to believe. He further said that they don't anticipate people or entities like Lata Mangeshkar to die and that she has been a part of this community for three generations, and this is the fourth. He said that she is the face of Indian music, and he considers himself fortunate to have collaborated with her. He also said that It's like losing your mother for the second time.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, was the eldest of five siblings, among them singer Asha Bhosle who visited Mangeshkar in hospital after she was taken to ICU. Their father was classical musician Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who gave her first music lesson.

Image: @PadmajaJoglekar/Twitter