Lata Mangeshkar's Voice Was A Gift From God, Conquered Souls: Sufi Singer Abida Parveen

Pakistani Sufi singer Abida Parveen spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday remembering late Lata Mangeshkar as a singer who transcended geopolitical boundaries. Paying her tribute to the 'Nightingale of India', Parveen remarked that the veteran singer's voice was nothing but a 'gift from god', and the humility she displayed despite possessing such a gift was unique.

"Lata Ji's soul was selected by God we can't picture it, she was someone whose voice sparked with its own uniqueness. Whatever songs she has sung, she would completely immerse herself into them. The pain would be reflected like a gift from God. She made the entire world her own with this gift. She was so humble, she would think nothing of herself. I remember she was once asked- do you like your songs. She had replied, if I get another life, I would sing them again and correct them, she was so humble. Big people like her are never satisfied with their work. People can learn from her songs like they do from a school," Abida Parveen told Republic.

The Sufi singer also shared an emotional moment from her meeting with Lata Mangeshkar in India decades ago. "I was once recording in India and heard Didi Ji is here, I left my recording, went to her and fell to her feet. I could not stop crying. She is someone who conquered souls, only spread love in this world and this is a universal message for the entire globe. She will be infamous on Earth and beyond," she remarked.

Abida Parveen ended her tribute to the late singer with a soul-touching ghazal 'Dhundo Ge Agar Mulkon' for the late singer.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis. The news about Lata Didi's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Her last rites were carried with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park in the presence of PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and other celebrities along with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ranbir Kapoor.