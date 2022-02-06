'Lata Naam Hai Mera..': Prem Chopra Recalls His Conversation With Lata Mangeshkar

Recalling the bond shared between him and the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Prem Chopra on Sunday termed her demise as the biggest loss to the country and called her 'the pride of India'. The actor's remark comes as the recipient of Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar, who is widely known as 'Lata Didi, passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92 this morning. She was tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized on January 11.

Moreover, she was put on a ventilator on Saturday morning after her health turned critical and she finally lost her battle to COVID-19. Several actors from the film fraternity are offering their condolences to the late singer, joining the list is actor Prem Chopra who mourned the death of the late singer.

Prem Chopra recalls conversation with the 'Melody Queen'

In an interview with Republic World, the actor called Lata Mangeshkar the greatest and most legendary singer. He shared that once he was speaking to Lata ji over phone when the singer introduced herself saying: "Lata Naam hai Mera, Lata Mangeshkar" to which the actor replied, "Prem Naam hai Mera, Prem Chopra" and then they both started laughing. He further revealed that when he was suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital, she used to call him to ask about his health.

Prem Chopra concludes the call by calling the late singer the "pride of the country". He also stated that she loved the country and its culture, adding that "nobody can forget her contributions in the music industry and as a person also she was very humble."

More about legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar often referred to as the 'Nightingale of India', has lent her voice to a number of films for more than seven decades now. She was born in a Marathi-speaking family in Indore to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and his wife Shevanti, a homemaker. She comes from a family of gifted musicians and singers and she has sung for more than 1,000 films in as many as 36 languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.She was the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades.

(IMAGE: VINTAGE_MELODIES-INSTAGRAM/ANI)