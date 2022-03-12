Late rapper DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom recently revealed that their five-year-old son, Exodus Simmons, is living with a stage 3 chronic kidney disease. Lindstrom detailed the measures she's taking to keep Exodus' condition stable, quipping that she just wants to be a 'great mother' to him.

Desiree, who lost her fiance DMX almost a year ago also spoke about how life has changed after losing him. The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons passed away last year at the age of 50, a week after he suffered a drug overdose. As per Page Six, reports stated that 'his brain was deprived of oxygen' for almost half an hour which lead to a heart attack.

DMX's fiancee Desiree Lindstrom opens up about their son Exodus' kidney disease

In a recent appearance on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Lindstrom said," He still has stage 3 kidney disease" and added, "I just continue to keep his potassium down. He can’t eat no high-potassium foods". Further detailing how she takes charge of her son's condition, Desiree added, "He goes to the doctor very often. I make sure that his creatinine levels are at the levels that they need to be to keep him stable.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, kidney disease referred to as chronic kidney disease (CKD), 'can lead to kidney failure or end-stage kidney disease'. However, that's not the case always. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases also states that kidney disease in children under 4 tends to stem from 'birth defects or hereditary diseases'.

Lindstrom also mentioned that Exodus Simmons is stable and has been so since he was born. “He’s an amazing child,” she stated.

Desiree also mentioned that a lot has been going on, and things have drastically changed since DMX passed away. She iterated “I just want to build myself to be a great mother to Exodus. I want him to see that he has a strong mother, for one, that can stand up on her own. And I’m just trusting in God through the process.” For the uninitiated, Earl Simmons has 14 other children apart from Exodus.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@DESI123LOVE