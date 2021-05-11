Late Rapper DMX's Final Album Titled 'Exodus' To Release By May End; Read Details

Late rapper DMX’s friend Swizz Beatz has recently revealed that a posthumous album by the rapper will arrive by the end of May 2021. The latter also shared that the upcoming album will feature new material by DMX. Read along to know all that Swizz had to share about the album.

Late rapper DMX posthumous album to release by May end, titled Exodus

Grammy-winning rapper Swizz Beatz recently revealed that a new album from DMX is slated to release on May 28, 2021. The former was a long-time producer and collaborator for DMX. He shared the news on Monday, May 10, 2021, and also revealed that the album will be called EXODUS, while its artwork is done by photographer Jonathan Mannion who captured some notable pictures of DMX throughout his career.

According to PTI, Beatz said in a statement, “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure”. Further adding, “This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally”.

The upcoming release is going to take place on Def Jam, which was the platform that the artist has used for multiple of his previous albums too and created music history. DMX, who was a Grammy-nominated artist had all his first five albums debut at No.1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. Some of his popularly known hits include Get at Me Dog, Ruff Ryders Anthem, Party Up (Up in Here) and X Gon’ Give It to Ya.

DMX was born Earl Simmons, on December 18, 1970, and passed away at the age of 50, on April 9, 2021. The late rapper’s life and legacy were honoured at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, wherein other American rappers including Kanye West, Nas, Busta Rhymes as well as members of DMX’s Ruff Ryders collective like Swizz Beatz, Eve, The Lox, spoke warmly about the him. The last album he released was Undisputed, in the year 2012.

