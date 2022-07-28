Late Singer Sidhu Moosewala Honoured With Dada Saheb Phalke Iconic Award; Watch

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29, was posthumously honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Iconic Award. The 29-year-old had earned a lot of fame, love and international recognition, as evident from his playlists that created a buzz all around the globe. The late singer enjoyed a huge following in India and abroad with songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and more. Recently, his track 295 made it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart.

However, Sidhu Moosewala gained popularity with his track So High in 2018, his debut track PBX1 was at 66th on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. Not only this but, his single 47 was ranked on the UK singles chart and that's what always made him stand out.

Sidhu Moosewala honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Iconic Award

Singer Afsana Khan, who shared a brother-sister bond with Sidhu, and her husband Saajz received the award on behalf of Moosewala which was a really emotional moment for the audience and fans sitting at the event. The Titliaan crooner also sang the late singer's famous song 295 followed by a signature 'thaapi' in order to pay tribute to Moosewala. Sharing the video from the event, Afsana wrote, "Dada Saheb Falke Iconic Award For Vadda Bai Sidhu Moosewala @sidhu_moosewala Legend never Die #justiceforsidhumoosewala".

Although it's been over a couple of months since Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, his fans and industry friends still remember him in various ways and after witnessing their favourite singer win Dala Saheb Phalke Award, they dropped several reactions, as evident from the comments section. A fan wrote, "I am just a big fan of Sidhu Moosewala from u.p....legend never dies always rules in our heart.", another one commented, "Congratulations veere we r proud of u # sidhu_moosewala #justice for sidhu_moosewala", a netizen also wrote, "Miss u Sidhu Moosewala" and many dropped hearts to the post.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Moosewala was gunned down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment. Moosewala was cremated in his ancestral village at Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district as thousands gathered to bid adieu to him.

Image: Instagram/@itsafsanakhan/@sidhu_moosewala